Hezbollah Launches Rocket Barrage; Israel Responds with Strikes on Key Targets


This morning (Monday) at 8:35 a.m., Hezbollah launched approximately 20 projectiles from southern Lebanon toward the Nahariya region in northern Israel. In response, the Israel Air Force (IAF) struck the launcher used in the attack, located near Bazouriye in southern Lebanon.

In a series of additional operations, the IAF carried out intelligence-driven strikes targeting critical Hezbollah infrastructure. These included command centers of the group’s coast-to-sea missile unit, communication facilities, and two military command centers in Dahieh, a Hezbollah stronghold in Beirut.

