Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
Search
Close this search box.

MOST RADICAL TICKET EVER? Kamala Harris Tells People To “Stay Woke,” Walz Defends Socialism As “Neighborliness”


A resurfaced clip from 2017 featuring Vice President Kamala Harris calling on “everybody” to be “woke” has ignited a firestorm of criticism on social media, with conservatives and critics labeling her a “Communist functionary” who is “too radical” to serve as president.

In the clip, then-Sen. Harris urged Americans to “stay woke” during Recode’s annual Code Conference, emphasizing the need for awareness and activism on issues like immigration and the environment.

“We have to stay woke. Like everybody needs to be woke. And you can talk about if you’re the wokest or woker, but just stay more woke than less woke,” Harris said.

Harris doubled down on her message the next day, posting on X: “We have to stay active. We have to stay woke.”

Her resurfaced comments have been met with scorn from critics, including conservative author James Lindsay, who described Harris as a “low-level Communist functionary” and expressed frustration at being told to downplay her perceived radicalism.

Harris’s use of the term “woke” has been particularly contentious, with many arguing it represents a left-wing agenda. The phrase gained popularity in 2017, with dictionaries adding it to their lexicons and defining it as being attentive to social justice issues.

Meanwhile, a clip is also resurfacing of Harris’ vice presidential pick, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, apparently defending socialism. “Don’t ever shy away from our progressive values,” Walz says in the video below. “One person’s socialism is another person’s neighborliness.”

And just today, Walz signed legislation into law that will allow anyone to get a driver’s license, regardless of whether they are in the U.S. legally or not.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)



Leave a Reply


Popular Posts

US Warns Israel Against Major Retaliation Following Iranian Attack

Chareidi Draft Protesters Break Into IDF Induction Center

18 Injured, 1 Critically, In Massive Hezbollah Rocket & Drone Barrage At The Galil [Dramatic Videos]

TERROR IN ISRAEL: Policewoman Injured In Stabbing Attack In Tunnel Road

NYT: Russia Is Supplying Iran With Advanced Air Defense Systems

US Officials: Iran Is Moving Missiles, Conducting Military Drills; Timing Of Attack Is “Unclear”

SOBERING: Analysis Finds Most Hamas Battalions In Gaza Are Functioning Again; IDF Vehemently Denies

Recall Alert: Yummy Foods Pulls Swirly Ices Line Due To Potential Milk Contamination

Rav Shlomo Amar Calls For Cancellation Of Summer Bain Hazmanim Amid War

Ex-Amb. Friedman: “Israel Is In Danger Because Biden Administration Purposely Empowered Iran”

Copyright © 2024 | The Yeshiva World. All rights reserved.               Designed and powered by The Jewish Content Network