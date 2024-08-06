MOST RADICAL TICKET EVER? Kamala Harris Tells People To “Stay Woke,” Walz Defends Socialism As “Neighborliness”

A resurfaced clip from 2017 featuring Vice President Kamala Harris calling on “everybody” to be “woke” has ignited a firestorm of criticism on social media, with conservatives and critics labeling her a “Communist functionary” who is “too radical” to serve as president.

In the clip, then-Sen. Harris urged Americans to “stay woke” during Recode’s annual Code Conference, emphasizing the need for awareness and activism on issues like immigration and the environment.

“We have to stay woke. Like everybody needs to be woke. And you can talk about if you’re the wokest or woker, but just stay more woke than less woke,” Harris said.

Harris doubled down on her message the next day, posting on X: “We have to stay active. We have to stay woke.”

Her resurfaced comments have been met with scorn from critics, including conservative author James Lindsay, who described Harris as a “low-level Communist functionary” and expressed frustration at being told to downplay her perceived radicalism.

Harris’s use of the term “woke” has been particularly contentious, with many arguing it represents a left-wing agenda. The phrase gained popularity in 2017, with dictionaries adding it to their lexicons and defining it as being attentive to social justice issues.

Meanwhile, a clip is also resurfacing of Harris’ vice presidential pick, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, apparently defending socialism. “Don’t ever shy away from our progressive values,” Walz says in the video below. “One person’s socialism is another person’s neighborliness.”

And just today, Walz signed legislation into law that will allow anyone to get a driver’s license, regardless of whether they are in the U.S. legally or not.

