THE LIBERAL PLAN IS WORKING: Hispanics Account For More Than 90% Of US Population Growth Since 2020

A recent analysis of Census Bureau data reveals that the Hispanic population in the US grew by 3.2 million from the start of the pandemic to mid-2023, accounting for 91% of the country’s overall population gain.

This surge, driven by increased immigration and shifts in births and deaths, has contributed to a “diversity explosion,” according to demographer William Frey.

The US population increased by 3.4 million during this period, with the Hispanic population driving this growth. In contrast, the White population declined by 2.1 million, primarily due to more deaths than births. The number of Americans under 18 also dropped by 1.6 million, largely driven by a decline in White youth.

Looking ahead, Hispanic and non-White groups are projected to make up 44% of the population by 2030, with Hispanic residents comprising one-fifth of the total. By 2050, one-quarter of the population will be Hispanic, and over half will be non-White groups.

The shifting demographics will have significant implications for society, including local politics and the labor force. Integrating the increasingly multiracial population will be crucial for the nation’s economic well-being, Frey emphasized.

