WON’T BE MISSED: Columbia University President Resigns After Shameful Response To Anti-Israel Protests

Columbia University President Minouche Shafik has stepped down from her position after just one year, according to reports. Her resignation comes amid a tumultuous period marked by persistent anti-Israel protests, some of which turned destructive.

The announcement follows the recent resignation of three university deans, who departed after a disturbing text chain was exposed, in which they belittled concerns about rising anti-Semitism on campus expressed by Israeli and Jewish students.

Shafik’s departure, just three weeks before the start of the fall semester. The search for a new president is expected to begin immediately.

