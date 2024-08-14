Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
Search
Close this search box.

WON’T BE MISSED: Columbia University President Resigns After Shameful Response To Anti-Israel Protests


Columbia University President Minouche Shafik has stepped down from her position after just one year, according to reports. Her resignation comes amid a tumultuous period marked by persistent anti-Israel protests, some of which turned destructive.

The announcement follows the recent resignation of three university deans, who departed after a disturbing text chain was exposed, in which they belittled concerns about rising anti-Semitism on campus expressed by Israeli and Jewish students.

Shafik’s departure, just three weeks before the start of the fall semester. The search for a new president is expected to begin immediately.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)



Leave a Reply


Popular Posts

PLAYING GAMES: Harris Campaign Caught Altering Real Headlines To Feign Positive Coverage

ABJECT FAILURE: Just 12 Out Of 90 Charedim Summoned To IDF Induction Centers Showed Up Today

Saudi Crown Prince Worries He’ll Be Assassinated Over Efforts To Normalize Relations With Israel

UNUSUAL VIDEO: Chareidi Rabbanim With Arabic Subtitles: “Don’t Visit Har HaBayis”

Roadside Bomb Injures 4 IDF Soldiers During Counter-Terrorism Operation In West Bank

TEHILLIM NEEDED: Elderly Man Critical Following Head-On-Collision In Monticello

MASSIVE Cyber Attack Targets Iran’s Banking System; Reportedly Largest Attack Ever

NOT SO FAST: CNN Polling Analyst Warns Democrats That Trump Can Easily Win Despite Harris Surge [VIDEO]

מי כעמך ישראל: Thousands Attend Levaya Of US Ex-Lone Soldier [Moving Videos]

Antisemitic Anti-Israel Rep. Ilhan Omar Wins Minnesota Primary

Copyright © 2024 | The Yeshiva World. All rights reserved.               Designed and powered by The Jewish Content Network