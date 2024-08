Catskills Hatzolah and other emergency personnel are at the scene of a horrific tragedy on Church Road in Mountaindale, where a vehicle overturned, rolled down an embankment, and burst into flames, killing both of the vehicle’s occupants.

Hatzolah personnel rushed to the scene but were tragically unable to save the crash victims.

Chevra Kadisha are currently at the scene to ensure kavod hameis.

Additional information will be published shortly.

Besuros Tovos.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)