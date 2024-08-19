WATCH: Fox News Analyst Says Trump Is Struggling Against Kamala Harris Because Americans Don’t Like Him

Fox News’ chief political analyst Brit Hume said that former President Donald Trump has a real chance of winning the 2024 election, but believes the race will be extremely close due to Trump’s unpopularity among a significant portion of the electorate.

The conversation followed an interview between Fox News Sunday host Shannon Bream and Senator JD Vance, where Bream highlighted that while Republicans claim to have a strong message, network polling shows that 65 percent of voters are dissatisfied with the direction of the country. Bream posed the question of why Trump is still statistically tied with Vice President Kamala Harris, despite the public’s dissatisfaction.

“Because he’s Trump,” Hume responded. “When you get down to it, the past eight to ten years have been about Donald Trump. Everything has been about Donald Trump.”

Hume went on to speculate that the Democrats had pushed Joe Biden forward in part because they anticipated Trump would be the Republican nominee once again. Hume remarked, “I don’t think that the Democrats would have let Joe Biden get as far as he did… if the party hadn’t been confident that the Republicans were going to nominate Donald Trump again.”

However, Hume pointed to Trump’s persistent challenge: “Donald Trump has a very hard, solid base of support, but it never gets above about 40 to 45 percent, maybe a little more at best. His weakness is the predicate for our politics going back now three elections.”

Reflecting on Trump’s previous electoral performance, Hume noted that while Trump was able to defeat Hillary Clinton in 2016—an opponent Hume described as “uniquely unpopular”—he failed to beat Joe Biden in 2020. He added that Trump has similarly struggled to deliver decisive victories for Republicans in midterm elections. “Donald Trump, no matter how enthusiastic his supporters are, nonetheless, is not a majority candidate. He might win, but he’s not a majority candidate,” Hume concluded.

In the same segment, Bream questioned GOP strategist Karl Rove about why Trump is struggling in the polls, despite having an advantage on key issues like the economy, inflation, and immigration. Rove acknowledged that Trump has been advised by many capable people but argued that the former president often listens to his own instincts above all else.

“Well, first of all, he does listen to a lot of people, but the first he listens to is the inner voice,” Rove said. He pointed to Trump’s rallies as examples of “a particularly undisciplined form of communications,” adding that despite strong polling on economic issues, Trump has struggled because he tends to focus on topics outside the three main issues of the campaign: the economy, inflation, and immigration.

Rove ultimately attributed Trump’s polling struggles to his lack of discipline, calling him “fundamentally undisciplined” when it comes to staying focused on the critical issues voters care about most.

