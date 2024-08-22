TEHILLIM: Massive Search Underway For Missing 9-Year-Old Jewish Boy In Flagstaff, Arizona Forest

A 9-year-old Jewish boy went missing in a forest in Flagstaff, Arizona, on Wednesday afternoon, prompting a large-scale search effort. The boy was last seen several hours ago walking with his family towards a parking lot near the forested area when he suddenly disappeared.

Local authorities have mobilized search teams, and they are being assisted by Chaveirim of Rockland and Rabbi Dovi Shapiro of the Chabad of Flagstaff in coordinating a search effort.

As of Wednesday evening, efforts to locate the child are ongoing, with volunteers and searchers combing the area.

Please daven for the safe return of Tzion ben Chaya Rivka.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)