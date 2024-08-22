Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
Search
Close this search box.

TEHILLIM: Massive Search Underway For Missing 9-Year-Old Jewish Boy In Flagstaff, Arizona Forest


A 9-year-old Jewish boy went missing in a forest in Flagstaff, Arizona, on Wednesday afternoon, prompting a large-scale search effort. The boy was last seen several hours ago walking with his family towards a parking lot near the forested area when he suddenly disappeared.

Local authorities have mobilized search teams, and they are being assisted by Chaveirim of Rockland and Rabbi Dovi Shapiro of the Chabad of Flagstaff in coordinating a search effort.

As of Wednesday evening, efforts to locate the child are ongoing, with volunteers and searchers combing the area.

Please daven for the safe return of Tzion ben Chaya Rivka.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)



One Response

Leave a Reply


Popular Posts

TRAGEDY: Jewish Mother Of Five From Florida Tragically Passes Away While Hiking in San Diego

WATCH: Anti-Israel Protest Erupts During Nancy Pelosi’s Late-Night Comedy Show Appearance

After Meeting With Barkat, El Al To Fix Prices To 4 Destinations

15th Annual Bike4Chai Kicks Off With 650 Riders [VIDEOS & PHOTOS]

REPUGNANT: New York State Health Official Under Fire For Antisemitic Social Media Posts

IDF Kills Fatah Official, IRGC Operative In Airstrike In Sidon [VIDEOS]

UK: Oil Tanker Attacked By Houthis In Red Sea

Man Punches Chareidi In Face During Protest Against Draft In Jerusalem

NORTHERN ESCALATION: Hezbollah Pummels Civilian Area, 1 Injured, Homes Go Up In Flames

HATERS: Masked Anti-Israel Protesters Crash Agudah Antisemitism Event At DNC

Copyright © 2024 | The Yeshiva World. All rights reserved.               Designed and powered by The Jewish Content Network