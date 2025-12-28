Advertise
DRAMATIC FOOTAGE: Russian Missile Explodes Near Active Matzah Bakery In Uman, No Injuries Reported

A Russian ballistic missile struck the Ukrainian city of Uman on Friday, causing dozens of casualties in the surrounding area, though authorities reported no fatalities.

The missile landed approximately 50 meters from the Tiferet HaMatzot bakery, where dozens of workers were present at the time of the strike. Despite the proximity of the explosion, no injuries were reported among those inside the facility.

The blast shattered windows at the bakery and damaged its main entrance, along with technical equipment that had been stored outside. Officials described the lack of injuries as remarkable given the scale of the strike and the number of people on site.

Tiferet HaMatzot produces roughly 70 tons of matzah each year, supplying Chabad Houses and Jewish communities throughout Ukraine and Europe. The matzah is distributed free of charge through the Federation of Jewish Communities in Ukraine and is also sold to Jewish communities in Europe and the United States.

Local authorities continue to assess damage from the strike as investigations into the incident proceed.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)

