Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
Search
Close this search box.

ABOUT TIME: Harris Will Sit Down With CNN For Her First Interview Since Launching Presidential Bid


Vice President Kamala Harris is sitting down with CNN this week for her first interview since President Joe Biden dropped his reelection bid.

She will be joined by her running mate Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz in a joint interview with CNN anchor Dana Bash in Savannah, Georgia.

The interview will air at 9 p.m. Thursday Eastern time.

Harris has been criticized for not holding news conferences or granting interviews with news outlets since Biden stepped aside on July 21.

Donald Trump’s campaign has kept a tally of the days she has gone by as a candidate without giving an interview. On Tuesday, the campaign reacted to the news by noting the interview was joint, saying “she’s not competent enough to do it on her own.”

Earlier this month, Harris had told reporters that she wanted to do her first formal interview before the end of August.

(AP)



Leave a Reply


Popular Posts

JUDICIAL CLASH: Supreme Court Issues Ultimatum To Justice Minister

Rescued Hostage United With Baby Son: “He Ate Mainly Bread & Not Every Day”

SKIN AND BONES: See How Hamas Treated Fellow Arab Hostage [FIRST IMAGES]

RESCUED ALIVE: Bedouin Hostage Is Rescued From Gaza In Shin Bet-IDF Op [VIDEOS & PHOTOS]

MI K’AMCHA YISROEL: How Askanim Sprang Into Action When A Jewish Family Crashed In Virginia

KIDDUSH HASHEM IN TEL AVIV: Rashbi Shul Members Thanks Hashem For The Neis

1st In History: 70 Teimani Rabbanim Implore Public Not To Abandon Ancient Minhag

Near Lynch In Huwara: “They Destroyed My Car With Rocks From Point-Blank Range”

IDF: Report Of Abduction In Shomron Was A False Alarm

EXPLOSIVE ADMISSION: Zuckerberg Acknowledges Biden Administration’s Pressure on Facebook to Censor COVID-19 Content

Copyright © 2024 | The Yeshiva World. All rights reserved.               Designed and powered by The Jewish Content Network