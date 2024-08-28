US Government Urges Citizens To Avoid Traveling To Uman, Ukraine For Rosh Hashana

The U.S. government has issued a strong warning to its citizens against traveling to Ukraine for Rosh Hashanah due to the ongoing war with Russia. The U.S. Embassy in Ukraine specifically advised against visiting Uman, where thousands of Jews travel annually to spend Rosh Hashana at the tziyon of Rebbe Nachman.

“The U.S. Department of State recommends that U.S. citizens do not travel to Uman, Ukraine, for the annual pilgrimage during Rosh Hashanah,” the embassy said in a statement. This guidance aligns with the current travel advisory, which discourages all travel to Ukraine amid the conflict.

The embassy highlighted security concerns, noting that Uman has been targeted by Russian missile strikes since the war began. “Russian airstrikes have hit civilian buildings and critical infrastructure, including houses of worship, often with little or no warning,” the statement read. Local authorities have also warned of insufficient air raid shelters for the anticipated influx of Jews.

The embassy further reminded dual U.S.-Ukrainian citizens that Ukraine has removed the “residence abroad” exception, preventing Ukrainian men aged 18 to 60 from leaving the country, even if they hold U.S. passports. The U.S. government emphasized the “extremely high risk” that travelers with dual citizenship may not be permitted to depart Ukraine.

