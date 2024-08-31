Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
Pandemic of Hate: New York City Sees Alarming Rise in Antisemitic and Anti-Muslim Attacks


New York City is grappling with a disturbing surge in hate crimes, with attacks against Jews and Muslims skyrocketing this year. According to NYPD data, antisemitic incidents have increased by 74% (240 from 138) and anti-Muslim attacks have ballooned by 357% (32 from 7) through August 25.

Overall, hate crimes across the city have surged by 29% (427 from 332), with Manhattan leading the charge (174 incidents), followed by Brooklyn (157), Queens (64), and the Bronx and Staten Island (both 16). Notably, Queens saw a 36% drop in hate crimes, despite three swastikas being found in Woodhaven on August 14.

The NYPD’s Hate Crime Task Force has made 177 arrests, a 23% increase from last year. However, some perpetrators remain at large, including the individual who attacked 70-year-old Allan Ripp in Central Park, calling him a “[expletive] Jew pig” and threatening to kill him.

The NYPD has vowed to take hate crimes seriously, saying, “Crimes that are motivated by hate are vigorously investigated by the NYPD Hate Crime Task Force.” Despite the challenges, victims like Allan Ripp remain optimistic, saying, “There’s still too much basic humanity and there are plenty of good New Yorkers.”

