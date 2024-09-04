Gilad Erdan Israel’s Outgoing Ambassador to the UN Assumes New Role as Global President of Magen David Adom

New York, N.Y. (Sept.3, 2024) — Israel’s outgoing Ambassador to the United Nations Gilad Erdan has been named global president of Magen David Adom (MDA), Israel’s emergency services system. In this role, he will promote the emergency medical and blood services activities of the organization and represent it on the international stage, as well as advocate on behalf of MDA at international forums and other global events.

Leading the world in mass-casualty response and EMS technology, MDA is a nonprofit organization with 32,000 active volunteers. It provides pre-hospital treatment, transports more than a million patients to hospitals every year, and collects, processes, and distributes Israel’s blood to hospitals and the IDF.

Erdan assumes his new role shortly after completing his four-year tenure as Israel’s ambassador to the UN, where he was recognized as an impassioned defender of Israel. He previously served as Israel’s home front defense minister and as a member of Israel’s Security Cabinet, leading many important reforms in both roles. After the Hamas attacks of October 7, Erdan emerged as one of the strongest voices for the victims of terror and the right of Israel to defend itself.

Erdan has long been an advocate for Israel and the Jewish people. During his tenure at the UN, he initiated and passed a critical resolution in the General Assembly combatting Holocaust denial — making it only the second time in history that an Israeli-led resolution was passed at the UN. He was also elected to serve as the vice president of the General Assembly. From January until November 2021, Erdan also served as Israel’s ambassador to the United States.

Magen David Adom is “the backbone of Israel’s resilience,” Erdan said.“The IDF is charged with protecting the borders. Magen David Adom is charged with protecting the people inside those borders, including wounded soldiers.”

“The State of Israel is facing unprecedented challenges, and this puts millions of Israeli citizens in imminent danger. Magen David Adom plays a key role in strengthening the national resilience in the face of attacks by Hezbollah and Iran, as well as the threat of a regional war. The immediate result of a better prepared Magen David Adom is even greater protection for the citizens of Israel”

“We are honored and excited to welcome Ambassador Erdan to this key role,” said Catherine Reed, CEO of American Friends of Magen David Adom. “His vast experience as an advocate for Israel will be critical in promoting MDA’s lifesaving work.”

