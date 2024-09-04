GHETTO BUS? UK Launches New Bus Route So Jews Can “Feel Safe”

It’s sad but unsurprising that antisemitic incidents have surged in London to the point that the government has launched a new bus route to help Jews “feel safe” when they travel.

The new 310 route will run every 20 minutes between Stamford Hill and Golders Green, eliminating the need to change buses in the high-crime area of Finsbury Park.

“I was struck by the conversations I’ve had in recent months with the Jewish community,” London Mayor Sadiq Khan told BBC London. “They were frightened because of a massive increase of antisemitism since Oct. 7 of last year. I was told stories by families who, when they changed buses from Stamford Hill to Golders Green at Finsbury Park, were frightened about the abuse they had received. We’ve heard stories about Jewish Londoners not leaving their homes because they’re worried about their safety. I don’t want any Londoner to be scared to leave their home because they’re worried about public transport.”

“I think we’ve got to recognize the fear that Londoners feel who are Jewish; we’ve got to recognize the tremors of hate that are felt by Jewish people across the country. We’ve got to be good allies to our Jewish friends and neighbors.”

The number of antisemitic incidents in the UK in 2023 was the highest in history since the data has been recorded, according to a report by the Community Security Trust. And most of the incidents took place before the advent of the new Labour government, which just made an outrageous decision to suspend 30 arms export licenses to Israel on the day that the levayos of six hostages murdered in cold blood by Hamas were taking place.

