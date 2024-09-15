Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
BROOKLYN: NYPD Officer, 3 Others Shot At Subway Station


In Brownsville, Brooklyn, a shooting at the Sutter Ave train station left an NYPD officer and up to three others wounded, Sunday afternoon. The officer, hit in the upper torso, was transported to Brookdale University Hospital.

Another officer, who was not shot, was also taken to the hospital.

Among the other individuals injured in the gunfire were potential suspects, including a woman who sustained a head wound.

The violent confrontation reportedly began after a call about a disturbed person with a knife, although the exact circumstances remain unclear.

