DELUSIONAL: Would-Be Trump Assassin Tried Reaching YWN On Social Media To Help Defeat Russia

In a world filled with self-proclaimed saviors and social media warriors, one name stands out for his noble (or should we say delusional?) plea to end the Russia-Ukraine conflict—Ryan Routh, the man who attempted to assassinate Donald Trump on Sunday. In a tweet that can only be described as a masterpiece of geopolitical strategy, Ryan bravely called on Yeshiva World News (because who else?) to use our “media power” to magically summon a civilian army to defeat Russia. Naturally, this one tweet was going to solve the complex crisis that has confounded world leaders, military strategists, and diplomats for more than two years. But alas, we didn’t heed the advice of this towering intellectual giant.

Routh’s words were stirring: “I AM WILLING TO FIGHT AND DIE FOR UKRAINE,” he declared, as though the sheer force of his willingness could crush Putin’s forces. If only we’d handed him a helmet and a plane ticket. And let’s not forget his brilliant suggestion that all the media had to do was “ask the world to help” and the war would be over in a flash. Of course! Why didn’t we think of that? It’s all so simple once Ryan spells it out.

But before you start regretting the missed opportunity to let this genius solve the world’s problems, let’s not forget one tiny detail: Ryan Routh is also the same individual whose alleged attempt to assassinate former President Trump was thwarted by the Secret Service on Sunday. Who could’ve predicted that a man capable of orchestrating global peace via Twitter would also try his hand at presidential assassination? Talk about a renaissance man!

If only we had listened to Ryan, sent him to Ukraine, and handed him the reins of global diplomacy, perhaps he could have saved the day—and himself from, well, let’s say less savory pursuits. But we missed the boat, and now the war rages on. Maybe next time, YWN will take note when a tweet like this comes along. Surely the fate of nations depends on it.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)