Tragic Car Crash Claims Lives Of 3 Members Of Jewish Family On Garden State Parkway

A tragic accident late Saturday night claimed the lives of three members of a Jewish family from Woodcliff Lake, New Jersey. The crash occurred just before midnight on the northbound side of the Garden State Parkway in Woodbridge Township, resulting in the deaths of David Dryerman, 54, his wife, Michele Dryerman, 54, and their 17-year-old daughter.

New Jersey State Police reported that David Dryerman was driving a Tesla when the vehicle veered off the road, hitting a sign, guardrail, and concrete bridge support. All three occupants of the car were pronounced dead at the scene.

In the wake of the tragedy, Rabbi Dov Drizin, who leads Valley Chabad in Woodcliff Lake, worked closely with authorities to ensure proper kavod hameis.

Approximately 150 members of the Pascack Hills High School and Valley Chabad communities came together on Sunday evening for a candle lighting ceremony to honor the memory of David, Michele, and Brooke. The gathering also served as a moment to extend love and support to their surviving son, Max.

“We are all shocked and in such pain today,” Rabbi Yosef Orenstein said at the gathering. “A terrible accident took beloved parents, David and Michele, and their daughter Brooke, a dear friend to many of our teens. Baruch Dayan HaEmes. We gather to light a candle, pray, share memories, and do a mitzvah in memory of Brooke and her dear parents. Whether you knew the family or not, we are all hurting.”

Woodcliff Lake Mayor Carlos Rendo expressed his condolences, saying in a statement on Facebook, “I just received word of this terrible tragedy. I have ordered that our flags be lowered. I am in shock. Please keep the family in your prayers.”

The cause of the crash is still under investigation, and officials are working to determine what led to the tragic accident.

