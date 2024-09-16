HEAR IT: Trump Recounts Assassination Attempt On Golf Course, Praises Secret Service And Witness

Former President Donald Trump publicly detailed the second assassination attempt against him for the first time on Monday, praising the quick actions of the Secret Service, law enforcement, and a sharp-witted witness who helped capture the suspect.

“It was very peaceful, very beautiful weather, everything was beautiful, a nice place to be,” Trump said during a conversation on X Spaces. “All of a sudden we heard shots being fired in the air—probably four or five—and it sounded like bullets. But Secret Service knew immediately it was bullets, and they grabbed me.”

Trump explained how he was quickly moved off the golf course by the Secret Service. “We got into the carts and moved along pretty good,” Trump said. “The agent did a fantastic job. There was no question that we were off that course. I would have loved to have sunk that last putt, but we decided, let’s get out of here.”

According to Trump, one of the Secret Service agents spotted the gunman’s weapon through the bushes and immediately engaged. “He started shooting at the barrel, started shooting in the bushes,” Trump recounted. “Could only see the barrel. Based on that, he started shooting and ran toward the target.”

Trump went on to credit a civilian witness, a woman, for playing a crucial role in the suspect’s capture. The witness reportedly followed the gunman as he fled and took a photo of the back of his car, which led to his identification. “The civilian did a phenomenal job,” Trump said. “Who would think, you could take a thousand situations like that, how many people would have the brainpower to follow him and take pictures of the back of his truck?”

The photo, which included the vehicle’s license plate, allowed law enforcement to track the suspect down quickly. “They got the license, and after that, there’s all sorts of technology where they can literally pinpoint where this truck is,” Trump noted. “I never knew something like that existed.”

“It was quite something, but it worked out well and Secret Service did an excellent job,” he said. “They have the man behind bars, and hopefully he’s going to be there for a long time. Dangerous person, very, very dangerous person.”

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)