MAILBAG: A-Vote-Azara? Not Quite. Our Gedolim Say Voting Is A Jewish Obligation

It is troubling that in the name of religious fervor one could suggest an opinion that equates voting with Avodah Zara.

Hishtadlus (which is what voting represents) is the Halachik obligation that mandates that, consistent with our belief that only the Ribbono Shel Olam controls and determines our destiny, we are still obligated to utilize the faculties that he has vested within us to influence positive outcomes in our lives.

I have attached the opinions of three Gedolai Hador, past and present; Rav Chaim Kanievsky zt”l, Rav Moshe Feinstein zt”l, and Harav Shmuel Kaminetzky shlit”a, who all emphatically endorse not only the suggestion, but the obligation for all Jews to participate in national elections.

Rabbi Chaim Kanievsky attends pre-election rally in Jerusalem, April 8, 2019

Ahead of the final stretch before elections, Lithuanian haredi leader Rabbi Haim Kanievsky is expected to attend election conferences for United Torah Judaism throughout the country.

According to the preparatory committee of Degel Hatorah, tomorrow, Wednesday, Rabbi Kanievsky will attend an election conference in Ofakim; On Thursday he will attend conferences in Rehasim and Afula, and on Saturday night will attend an election conference in Tel Aviv to try to convince traditional voters to vote for UTJ.

“The fact that the ‘Minister of Torah’ is troubling himself to embark, despite his extraordinary age, on hundreds of kilometers of travel around the country requires everyone to take extra effort and add more and more supporters to the party that sanctifies Heaven and stands in the face of those seeking to threaten Israel’s Torah,” the preparatory committee said.

Yesterday, at an Uri L’Tzedek lecture on “the power of the Jewish vote,” I came across an amazing, little-known bit of Jewish responsa literature. This teshuva—literally, an “answer” given to a question asked by the Jewish community—was penned on October 3, 1984 by Rabbi Moses Feinstein, Orthodox Jewry’s foremost modern legal authority. Asked whether Jews have an obligation to vote in American elections, Rabbi Feinstein wrote:

On reaching the shores of the United States, Jews found a safe haven. The rights guaranteed by the United States Constitution and the Bill of Rights have allowed us the freedom to practice our religion without interference and to live in this republic in safety.A fundamental principle of Judaism is hakaras hatov—recognizing benefits afforded us and giving expression to our appreciation. Therefore, it is incumbent on each Jewish citizen to participate in the democratic system which guards the freedoms we enjoy. The most fundamental responsibility incumbent on each individual is to register and to vote.Therefore, I urge all members of the Jewish community to fulfill their obligations by registering as soon as possible, and by voting. By this, we can express our appreciation and contribute to the continued security of our community.

And here is one more:

YWN Article: Hagaon HaRav Shmuel Kaminetzky Endorses President Trump; “It’s Worrisome” If Trump Loses, July 29, 2020

Rabbi Shmuel Kamenetsky, Rosh Yeshiva of Philadelphia and member of the Moetzes Gedolei Hatorah of Agudas Yisroel of America, said the prospect of Trump not winning in the presidential election was “worrisome.”

“You see the matzav, the anarchy… it’s frightening. G-d has become a dirty word in much of America, religion and religious institutions are their enemy – we need Rachamei Shamayim [heavenly mercy]. If Trump doesn’t win in November, it’s worrisome,” he told Mishpacha magazine.

Asked whether he endorsed Trump for president, he said, “Yes, I think people should vote for him. He’s done a good job. It’s hakaras hatov [gratitude].”

When the interviewer questioned whether Trump was always a positive role model, Rabbi Kamenetsky replied, “That has nothing to do with politics….That’s because he’s a gvir, a wealthy man. Ashir ya’aneh azus — wealthy, powerful people have a way of speaking and acting that is not refined. That’s not a reason not to vote for him.”

I hope I have allayed your fears in illuminating to you the proper Hashkafa that should accompany you into the voting box next Tuesday.

Following the Gedolim’s instructions my wife and I mailed our absentee ballot from the holy city of Yerushalayim 2 weeks ago.

Hatzlacha,

Allan Levy

Yerushalayim Ir Hakodesh