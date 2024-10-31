FINALLY: Illegal Muslim Immigrant Who Shot Chicago Jewish Man On Way To Shul Charged With Terrorism And Hate Crimes

After six days of ignoring the glaring facts, Sidi Mohamed Abdallahi, 22, has finally been charged with felony terrorism and hate crime charges for shooting and wounding a Jewish man in the West Rogers Park neighborhood of Chicago last Shabbos. The victim, 39, was shot by the illegal migrant who was released by federal authorities, while walking to shul Shabbos morning on the city’s North Side.

According to Chicago Police Department Chief Larry Snelling, Abdallahi fired multiple shots at the victim before opening fire on responding police officers and paramedics from various locations. Officers returned fire, striking Abdallahi, who remains hospitalized.

Charges

– One felony count of terrorism

– One felony count of hate crime

– Six counts of attempted first-degree murder

– Seven counts of aggravated discharge of a firearm

– One count of aggravated battery with the discharge of a firearm

Investigators were unable to interview Abdallahi due to his injuries but gathered evidence from his phone indicating he targeted individuals of Jewish faith, Chief Snelling stated. What that evidence was is unclear.

Abdallahi’s next court appearance is scheduled for November 7.

Abdallahi is from the West African country of Mauritania, Fox News’ Bill Melugin reported. The suspect was detained by Border Patrol in the San Diego sector in 2023, before being released, at which point he apparently traveled to Chicago. Sanctuary-city policies in Cook County, Ill., where the shooting took place, bar local authorities from cooperating with ICE detainer requests.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)