MAILBAG: Why Kamala Harris Lost: Americans Are Tired Of Left-Wing Smears And Hypocrisy

Kamala Harris and the Democratic Party have just faced a resounding rejection from the American people, and the reasons are as clear as they are damning. For too long, Democrats thought they could sell a failing vision, attack their opponents with baseless accusations, and rely on a complicit media to shield them from accountability. But this election proved that people see right through it.

First, the obsession with targeting Donald Trump backfired spectacularly. They arrested him, charged him, plastered his mugshots across every news outlet, and called him a “convicted felon.” The left-leaning legal crusaders like New York Attorney General Letitia James and Manhattan DA Alvin Bragg thought they could smear Trump into oblivion. They even stooped as low as trying to turn assassination attempts on Trump into some kind of bizarre media sideshow. Did they really think this relentless targeting would somehow turn Trump supporters against him? It did the opposite: it made people support him even more. Every smear and every attack rallied Americans around a man who has refused to bow to the liberal mob.

Then there’s the unrelenting dishonesty about Biden’s health and capabilities. For years, the media, with full support from the Biden administration, assured Americans that Biden was “sharper than ever.” They ignored or “fact-checked” away the countless clips of him forgetting basic details, misplacing himself on stage, and showing disturbing signs of cognitive decline. They labeled anyone who pointed out the obvious as a conspiracy theorist or pawn of “Russian propaganda.” But Americans weren’t fooled. And when Biden finally went head-to-head with Trump, the contrast was night and day, exposing Biden as a man far from “sharp” and out of his depth.

The Democrats’ “solution” to this mess? Kamala Harris—who became the nominee without winning a single primary, without the people’s vote, and without any substantial support. She was thrust onto a disillusioned base of moderate Democrats and independents who couldn’t be further from inspired. Harris had spent her time vilifying Republicans, labeling the other side as “Nazis,” “fascists,” and worse, alienating a massive portion of the country. Did she really think calling millions of Americans “garbage” would win their support?

What became painfully clear is that Democrats are out of touch and the media that defends them is beyond repair. Polls that claimed Democrats had this election in the bag turned out to be fiction, exposed as nothing but a desperate attempt to control the narrative. Even after the election, leftist outlets tried to rewrite history, claiming that “Republicans” were the divisive ones. But Americans are done with these lies. They’re tired of being told what to believe by “legacy media,” a failing institution that has been complicit in misleading the public every step of the way.

This election has sent a message that can’t be ignored: Americans are done with corruption, tired of left-wing hypocrisy, and ready for leaders who respect their intelligence and stand up for their values. That’s why they chose Trump. Because he doesn’t bow to the mob, doesn’t play the games, and doesn’t treat everyday Americans as if they’re incapable of thinking for themselves. Kamala Harris and her party might not understand it, but the people of this country do. And their voices were loud and clear on election night.

Signed,

Happy Trump Supporter Avi S.

