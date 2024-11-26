WATCH: Sen. Mike Rounds Delivers Fiery Rebuke Of People Urging Ukraine Negotiations With Vladimir Putin

Senator Mike Rounds (R-SD) captured international attention over the weekend with a powerful speech at the Halifax International Security Forum, where he condemned the idea of negotiating peace in Ukraine by offering concessions to Russian President Vladimir Putin. His impassioned remarks, widely shared online, called for stronger and swifter support for Ukraine, labeling the conflict a pivotal battle between democracy and tyranny.

“This is my opinion,” Rounds began, emphasizing his remarks were personal and not tied to the incoming Trump administration. “For those folks in Ukraine that are fighting against Russian aggression that we can all see, I just feel so frustrated that we have not been able to provide them all of the equipment and weapon systems they need to respond to absolute tyranny coming from Russia.”

Rounds highlighted the gravity of Russia’s actions, reminding the audience of Ukraine’s 1994 decision to relinquish its nuclear weapons under assurances of security from nations including Russia. “Now here we are, this many years later, with Putin the aggressor… inflicting huge amounts of damage and destruction on an innocent neighbor who wanted peace.”

Acknowledging the significant U.S. contributions—more than $46 billion in direct aid—Rounds contrasted this with Ukraine’s profound sacrifices. “What we have offered is our treasure, not our blood. Ukraine has offered not just everything they have, fighting on their homeland, but the blood of their own kids,” he said, his voice heavy with emotion.

Rounds praised Ukraine’s resolve, noting their efforts to shield the younger generation by sending older men to the front lines. “It’s not easy to be logical when emotions are that strong,” he admitted, calling for a reevaluation of the slow pace of U.S. aid. “The Biden administration has stood strong, but I have been frustrated with their slow response in providing the necessary resources.”

Rounds warned against any belief that offering concessions to Putin would bring lasting peace. “Do you believe this tyrant, if you offer him a part of a free country, will stop? Or will he go back home and say, ‘See, when we stand strong, the West is weak’?” he asked. “The best thing we can do is make our commitment to Ukraine, allowing them to determine what victory looks like.”

He argued that conceding to Putin would only embolden Russia and other adversaries, making the current conflict a mere prelude to larger, more devastating wars. “I wish I could say there was an easy way out. There is not,” he said. “While the vast majority of wars end with peace treaties, it didn’t happen in Germany. It didn’t happen in Japan. I suspect we may be deceiving ourselves by thinking it will happen here.”

Rounds concluded with a stark warning: “If America’s enemies sense weakness, the cost of this war will pale in comparison to a wider, multi-front conflict.” Advocating for continued U.S. support for Ukraine, he likened it to an insurance premium. “We pay it by making damn sure we are not only perceived as being the strongest but that we are the strongest without doubt. That’s the way to ensure our young men and women aren’t spilling their blood in Europe or elsewhere in the next few years.”

