Mississippi Man Sentenced To 2 Years For Cyberstalking and Antisemitic Harassment

Donavon Parish, 29, of Hattiesburg, Mississippi, was sentenced to two years in federal prison on Tuesday for cyberstalking and making antisemitic threats against synagogues and Jewish-owned businesses. Following his release, Parish will serve three years of supervised probation.

“The defendant’s harassment and hateful antisemitic threats terrorized those he targeted—their sense of security abruptly shaken by fears of escalation and physical harm. People of all faiths and backgrounds deserve to feel safe in their communities,” said U.S. Attorney Jacqueline C. Romero.

Parish pleaded guilty in June to charges stemming from incidents between April and May 2022. He admitted to using a Voice Over Internet Protocol (VoIP) service to call synagogues and Jewish-owned businesses in Pennsylvania’s Eastern District, where he spewed hateful and threatening rhetoric.

Parish’s comments during the calls included phrases such as “Heil Hitler,” “All Jews must die,” “We will put you in work camps,” “Gas the Jews,” and “Hitler should have finished the job.”

Wayne Jacobs, special agent in charge of the FBI Philadelphia division, said the sentence reflects an intolerance for such behavior.

“This sentence demonstrates the FBI and our partners at the U.S. Attorney’s Office will not tolerate such repeated and vile threats that seek to disrupt our community’s sense of safety and security,” Jacobs said. “And we will bring the perpetrator to justice, no matter where they are.”

