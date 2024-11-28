Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
Search
Close this search box.

Mississippi Man Sentenced To 2 Years For Cyberstalking and Antisemitic Harassment


Donavon Parish, 29, of Hattiesburg, Mississippi, was sentenced to two years in federal prison on Tuesday for cyberstalking and making antisemitic threats against synagogues and Jewish-owned businesses. Following his release, Parish will serve three years of supervised probation.

“The defendant’s harassment and hateful antisemitic threats terrorized those he targeted—their sense of security abruptly shaken by fears of escalation and physical harm. People of all faiths and backgrounds deserve to feel safe in their communities,” said U.S. Attorney Jacqueline C. Romero.

Parish pleaded guilty in June to charges stemming from incidents between April and May 2022. He admitted to using a Voice Over Internet Protocol (VoIP) service to call synagogues and Jewish-owned businesses in Pennsylvania’s Eastern District, where he spewed hateful and threatening rhetoric.

Parish’s comments during the calls included phrases such as “Heil Hitler,” “All Jews must die,” “We will put you in work camps,” “Gas the Jews,” and “Hitler should have finished the job.”

Wayne Jacobs, special agent in charge of the FBI Philadelphia division, said the sentence reflects an intolerance for such behavior.

“This sentence demonstrates the FBI and our partners at the U.S. Attorney’s Office will not tolerate such repeated and vile threats that seek to disrupt our community’s sense of safety and security,” Jacobs said. “And we will bring the perpetrator to justice, no matter where they are.”

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)



Leave a Reply


Popular Posts

Former Hostage Says: “There Was A Betrayal That Led to Oct. 7”

IS SHE DRUNK? Kamala Harris’ Post-Election Video Message Draws Scorn and Confusion Online

Hagaon HaRav Shmuel Kamenetzky Visits the Skverer Rebbe in New Square

Golani Brigade Chief Resigns Over Death Of Civilian Archaeologist In Lebanon From Hezbollah Attack

MONSEY: Fire Causes Major Damage Home On Kaser Terrace [VIDEOS AND PHOTOS]

Trump Cabinet Nominees Targeted In Attacks Ranging From ‘Bomb Threats’ To ‘Swatting’

Shomrim and NYPD Collaboration Leads to Extensive Operation and Arrest of Suspects Behind Widespread Stolen Vehicles in Boro Park and Flatbush

MAJOR DEFEAT FOR ICC: Serving Its Own Interests, France Says It Will Not Heed Arrest Warrants

Trump Team Says Israel-Hezbollah Ceasefire Deal Brokered By Biden Is Actually Trump’s Win

Trump Picks Dr. Jay Bhattacharya, Who Backed COVID Herd Immunity, To Lead National Institutes Of Health

Copyright © 2024 | The Yeshiva World. All rights reserved.               Designed and powered by The Jewish Content Network