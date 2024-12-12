HaGaon HaRav Dov Landau Shlita Pens Letter Urging Klal Yisrael to Learn Masechta Eiruvin With the Amud HaYomi Program

Excitement is building as tens of thousands of Amud HaYomi learners prepare for a historic siyum on Masechta Shabbos, one of the most important masechtos in Shas. Adding to the anticipation, HaGaon HaRav Dov Landau, shlita, Rosh Yeshivas Slabodka, has written a heartfelt letter urging Klal Yisrael to join the Amud HaYomi program for Masechta Eiruvin, which begins on Thursday, 25 Kislev/December 26.

This handwritten letter by Rav Landau has inspired widespread enthusiasm, leading to the establishment of new night kollelim dedicated to the Amud HaYomi program. Dirshu has also reported a surge in enrollment, spurred by the upcoming siyumim celebrating this milestone.

The first major siyum will be held in London at the Cooper Box Arena, with over 7,000 participants and many Gedolei Hador in attendance. Prominent figures include HaGaon HaRav Meir Tzvi Bergman, shlita, Rosh Yeshivas Rashbi, and a son-in-law of HaRav Elazar Menachem Man Shach, zt”l, as well as HaGaon HaRav Shimon Galei, shlita, the esteemed mekubal and mashpia from Bnei Brak. Additional notable attendees include HaGaon HaRav Shmuel Eliezer Stern, shlita, Av Beis Din Shaarei Horaah, and HaGaon HaRav Nissan Kaplan, shlita, Rosh Yeshivas Daas Aharon.

Gedolim from Europe, such as HaGaon HaRav Aharon Shiff, shlita, of Antwerp, and the Vizhnitzer Rebbe of London, will also participate. Rav Dovid Hofstedter, shlita, Nasi of Dirshu, will travel from Toronto to address the gathering.

Following the London event, additional siyumim will take place across the globe. On Motzoei Shabbos Chanukah, 27 Kislev/December 28, a grand Amud HaYomi Siyum on Masechta Shabbos and the haschala on Masechta Eiruvin will be held in Paris, France. A major siyum is also planned for the United States on Motzoei Shabbos Parshas Vayigash, 4 Teves/January 4, in the New Ballroom, promising to serve as a tremendous source of chizuk haTorah.

HaGaon HaRav Hillel David, shlita, Rav of Kehillas Yeshiva Shaarei Torah and Yoshev Rosh of the Vaad Roshei Yeshiva of Torah Umesorah, underscored the significance of the Amud HaYomi program, noting, “An amud is not just half a daf, it is an AMUD! In a way, there is much more in an amud than in a blatt Gemara. When one is limited to learning one amud per day, he has a chance to truly understand the concepts and the lomdus inherent in the Gemara. No one should worry that by learning the Amud HaYomi he will be learning less. In truth, he is learning much more! If you utilize the Amud HaYomi to understand the amud, to look at a Tosafos or Maharsha to truly grasp the concepts, I can tell you that every amud in Shas will be akin to learning kol haTorah kulo! When one learns the amud well and reviews it, it is a different amud.”

The Amud HaYomi program offers learners the chance to gain a profound understanding of each amud while advancing through Shas at a meaningful pace. HaRav Dov Landau’s call to join this program highlights its unparalleled value. If you haven’t joined yet, now is the time to seize this opportunity and immerse yourself in the study of one of Shas’s most significant masechtos.

To join Amud HaYomi, contact Dirshu at [email protected] or 1-888-5Dirshu.