CEASEFIRE FINALLY COMING? Hamas Concedes Key Demands, Raising Hopes for Hostage Release

Efforts to secure a cease-fire in Gaza and the release of hostages are gaining momentum as Hamas has reportedly agreed to two major Israeli conditions, Arab mediators revealed to the Wall Street Journal. The developments mark a potential breakthrough after months of stalled negotiations, raising the possibility of hostages being released within days.

For the first time, Hamas has signaled it would accept a deal allowing Israeli forces to temporarily remain in Gaza during a ceasefire. Additionally, the group has provided a list of hostages it is willing to release, including U.S. citizens. This marks a big shift in Hamas’s position, which previously rejected these demands.

The proposed plan, backed by the U.S. and led by Egypt, builds on a cease-fire agreement in Lebanon brokered in November. While that agreement held despite accusations of violations by both Israel and Hezbollah, hopes are high for a similar outcome in Gaza.

Negotiations center on a 60-day cease-fire period, during which up to 30 hostages—primarily Israelis and some U.S. citizens—could be released. In exchange, Israel would release Palestinian prisoners and facilitate increased humanitarian aid into Gaza. Arab mediators said that Israel has also indicated a willingness to reposition its forces within Gaza as part of the deal, though disagreements remain over the scope of their presence.

Hamas has also expressed readiness to compromise on its role in key areas, such as the Philadelphi corridor along Gaza’s border with Egypt and the Rafah border crossing. This change in stance follows the death of Yahya Sinwar, who had insisted on Israel’s complete withdrawal from Gaza as a prerequisite for any agreement.

On Sunday, Hamas submitted a list of hostages to Arab mediators, including U.S. citizens, women, the elderly, and individuals with medical conditions. The list also includes the bodies of five deceased hostages. Mediators say hostages could begin to be released shortly after a deal is signed, with additional time allocated to determine the status of remaining captives.

Israel estimates that 96 hostages are still being held in Gaza, including dual nationals and 30 individuals believed to be deceased. Four additional hostages, taken before October 7, 2023, bring the total number to 100.

While progress has been made, negotiators remain cautious. Hamas has previously withdrawn from agreements at the last moment, and disagreements persist over critical aspects of the deal, including the future of Israeli forces in Gaza and the terms of a permanent cease-fire.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu acknowledged “developments” in the negotiations but cautioned it is “too early to tell” whether a deal will materialize. His office declined to comment further.

The U.S. has played a key role in advancing talks. White House National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan is set to visit Israel, Egypt, and Qatar this week to push for a final agreement. President-elect Donald Trump has also weighed in, warning earlier this month of significant consequences if hostages are not released before his inauguration in January.

Arab mediators believe that if an initial cease-fire is implemented, it will be difficult for Israel to restart hostilities in Gaza. However, Netanyahu’s insistence on maintaining control of strategic corridors and other unresolved issues could complicate efforts to reach a lasting peace.

