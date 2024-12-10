Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
JewBelong Launches Billboard Campaign to Combat Antisemitism During Holiday Season


The nonprofit organization JewBelong has launched a new billboard campaign near major U.S. airports to raise awareness about antisemitism during the holiday travel season. Starting Monday, billboards reading, “If you think turbulence is scary, try wearing a Jewish star,” were placed near Chicago O’Hare International Airport, Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport, Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport, and Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport.

The campaign, projected to reach an estimated 19 million travelers, comes in response to a troubling trend. The Anti-Defamation League reported December 2023 as the worst month for antisemitic incidents last year.

“The Jewish community is only 2% of the entire country, so we need to work extra hard to break through to the wider American public,” said JewBelong co-founder Archie Gottesman. “It is outrageous that Jewish people are scared because of senseless growing antisemitism. Good Americans know this.”

JewBelong, known for its provocative messages, has previously run nearly 800 billboards across the U.S., reaching people over 2 billion times. Some of their campaigns have faced vandalism, highlighting the persistent issue of antisemitism.

Gottesman said the holiday season, a peak travel period, offers a strategic opportunity to spotlight the rising concerns about antisemitism and encourage solidarity against hate.

