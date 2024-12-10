Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
WATCH: Luxury and Corruption: Inside Bashar al-Assad’s Lavish Lifestyle

FILE - In this photo provided by Saudi Press Agency, SPA, Syrian President Bashar Assad chairs his deletions during the Arab summit in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, Friday, May 19, 2023. (Saudi Press Agency via AP, File)

CNN’s Clarissa Ward provided a striking glimpse into the opulent lifestyle of former Syrian President Bashar al-Assad, reporting from one of his garages filled with luxury vehicles, including Aston Martins and Lamborghinis. The report highlighted the sharp contrast between Assad’s wealth and the dire conditions endured by much of Syria’s population.

Speaking with anchor John Berman, Ward described Assad as “literally living like a king” while millions in Syria struggled to meet basic needs. The garage, just one of many owned by Assad, housed an extensive collection of armored cars, which Ward noted seemed excessive. “I don’t know how anyone would need so many armored cars,” she remarked.

Ward said the extravagant display was emblematic of the “deep corruption” that has plagued Assad’s regime. “This is significant because it illustrates the deep, deep corruption of the Assad regime—a key factor behind the uprising that began in 2011,” she reported.

Ward described ordinary Syrians entering the palace and marveling at its lavishness, stunned by the stark disparity between Assad’s life of excess and the suffering of the Syrian people. “This is really a metaphor for the root of the rot that started it all,” she said.

