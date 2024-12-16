FBI Asks Public Not to Point Lasers, Shoot At Drones, Kirby Downplays Drone Sightings

White House National Security Communications Adviser John Kirby said the White House’s assessment, in coordination with the FBI and state and local officials, is that the mysterious drones flying over the country are in fact “legal” and “lawful.”

Kirby told Fox News anchor Bret Baier Monday on “Special Report” they’ve examined roughly 5,000 sightings and to date, their analysis is “lawful, legal, commercial hobbyist and even law enforcement aircraft activity,” is responsible for the sightings.

“Some of it’s manned, some of it’s unmanned. We absolutely acknowledge that a lot of these are probably drones, but they’re flying legally. And it is legal to fly drones in non-restricted airspace as long as you’re registered with the [Federal Aviation Administration] FAA and there’s thousands and thousands of these kinds of flights every single day,” he added.

Meanwhile, the Department of Homeland Security and the FBI are belatedly bringing their investigatory resources to bear, deploying drone detection technology and infrared cameras to determine what if any threat the unidentified flying objects pose.

FBI Newark is warning the public about an increase in pilots of manned aircraft being hit in the eyes by lasers because people on the ground think they’re Unmanned Aircraft Systems

“There is also a concern with people possibly firing weapons at what they believe to be a UAS but could be a manned aircraft,” FBI Newark warned.

“FBI Newark, NJSP and dozens of other agencies and law enforcement partners have been out every night for several weeks to legally track down operators acting illegally or with nefarious intent and using every available tool and piece of equipment to find the answers the public is seeking,” it said.

“However, there could be dangerous and possibly deadly consequences if manned aircraft are targeted mistakenly as UAS.”

“What the drone issue points out are kind of gaps in our agencies, gaps in our authorities between the Department of Homeland Security, local law enforcement, the Defense Department,” said Rep. Mike Waltz (R-Fla.), who has been tapped by President-elect Donald Trump to take over as national security adviser.

“President Trump has talked about an Iron Dome for America,” Waltz said in a reference to Israel’s homeland missile defense system. “That needs to include drones as well, not just adversarial actions like hypersonic missiles.”

Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-Minn.) pressed the Democratic administration to brief lawmakers in the upper chamber about “what’s going on here” and called for “more transparency” about any ongoing investigations and their findings.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)