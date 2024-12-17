THE KIDS ARE NOT OKAY: Poll Finds That Nearly Half Of Young Voters Think CEO’s Murder Is “Acceptable”

A disturbing new poll has revealed that a huge percentage of young voters believe the recent killing of United Healthcare CEO Brian Thompson in New York City was “acceptable”—a finding that should spark shock and concern about crumbling moral attitudes among younger generations.

The Emerson College poll found that 41% of voters aged 18-29 said the killing was acceptable, compared to 40% who deemed it unacceptable. Within this group, 24% described the act as “somewhat acceptable,” while an alarming 17% labeled it as “completely acceptable.” These numbers stand in stark contrast to the views of older voters, 68% of whom condemned the murder as unacceptable.

The generational divide raises unsettling questions about the erosion of fundamental principles like the rule of law and basic morality. The notion that extrajudicial murder could be justified simply because the victim represents an unpopular institution—like the healthcare industry—is deeply troubling.

Brian Thompson, CEO of United Healthcare, was killed on December 4 in Manhattan. The alleged shooter, Luigi Mangione, 26, was arrested days later in Pennsylvania and now faces a murder charge as an act of terrorism in New York, along with multiple other charges.

In the wake of Thompson’s death, social media platforms, especially TikTok, have become saturated with memes, jokes, and even merchandise that celebrate Mangione’s actions. Items such as sweatshirts and tumblers emblazoned with “deny,” “defend,” and “depose”—industry jargon reportedly found on shell casings at the crime scene—are now being sold online.

The findings highlight a disturbing trend among younger generations, where violence is increasingly viewed as a legitimate response to societal frustrations. While public anger toward the healthcare industry’s practices, such as denying coverage, is understandable, many have rightly expressed horror at the casual acceptance of murder as a form of retribution.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)