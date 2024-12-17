NEW THEORY: Top House Republican Says He Believes Drones Are Chinese Spy Aircraft

House Foreign Affairs Committee Chairman Michael McCaul said Tuesday he believes unidentified drones recently spotted over New Jersey and New York may be “spy drones” from China, even as Biden administration officials downplay the concerns, claiming many of the sightings involve commercial or benign aircraft.

“We want answers, but the response I’m getting is we don’t know whose drones these are,” McCaul told reporters ahead of a classified briefing for the House Intelligence Committee.

“I was with the NASA administrator, Bill Nelson. He said these drones have been reported over military sites, military bases. I would not think those are friendly. I would think those are adversarial,” McCaul said.

“My judgment, based on my experience, is that those that are over our military sites are adversarial and most likely are coming from the People’s Republic of China,” he added.

McCaul argued the incidents align with China’s recent actions. “I believe they’re spy drones, and the PRC and communist China is very good at this stuff. We know they bought land around military bases. This would be very consistent with their policy over the past couple of years,” he said.

Federal officials, however, have sought to temper public concerns. Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas and White House officials claim many of the drones are commercial, hobbyist, or law enforcement-related. A joint statement Monday from the FBI, FAA, Pentagon, and Department of Homeland Security also downplayed the threat.

“We assess that the sightings to date include a combination of lawful commercial drones, hobbyist drones, and law enforcement drones, as well as manned fixed-wing aircraft, helicopters, and stars mistakenly reported as drones,” the agencies said.

The sightings have fueled public speculation, particularly after notable incidents at key military and transportation sites. Drones were recently reported over New Jersey’s Picatinny Arsenal and Naval Weapons Station Earle, and Stewart International Airport in New York was temporarily closed Sunday due to drone activity near its airspace.

