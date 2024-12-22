INEVITABLE?: Chris Christie Predicts Elon Musk’s Friendship With Donald Trump Will Crash And Burn [VIDEO]

Former New Jersey Governor Chris Christie predicted Sunday that tech billionaire Elon Musk’s close relationship with President-elect Donald Trump will eventually crack, as has happened to many of Trump’s former confidantes.

During an appearance on ABC’s This Week, Christie described Musk’s current prominence in Trump’s orbit as temporary, noting that all of Trump’s inner circle experience a decline in influence over time.

“In the beginning… you have enormous influence,” Christie said. “He loves having you around and he loves listening to you… It will always decline. And that’s what happens. And you’ll see it. It will happen with Elon Musk, too.”

Musk has been a key supporter of Trump’s return to the White House, endorsing him during the campaign and contributing significant funds to Trump’s super PAC. He has also been appointed to co-lead the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) alongside Vivek Ramaswamy. Last week, Musk joined Trump in opposing a government funding bill, putting pressure on House Speaker Mike Johnson.

Christie suggested Musk’s influence would wane when Trump faces setbacks. “It ends when Trump believes that something has gone wrong, and he needs someone to blame and Musk becomes the person to blame,” Christie said.

Reflecting on past Trump allies, Christie noted, “Reince Priebus, it was five months, and then he was gone. General Kelly, it was 18 months. The people who sit at the very center with Trump have a shelf life.”

Christie warned that even loyal figures like Johnson are not immune. “You watch. Trump will run from him because that’s what he does,” he added.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)