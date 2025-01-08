Neo-Nazi In Massachusetts Arrested for Plotting Attacks Against Shuls

A Massachusetts man was arrested after allegedly inciting violence against Jewish communities and stockpiling illegal firearms, the Beverly Police Department reported.

Matthew Scouras, 34, was arraigned Monday after investigators uncovered disturbing online posts encouraging others to shoot worshipers outside synagogues and commit violent assaults against Jewish women. His arrest followed a mental health evaluation, which was triggered by a federal tip-off.

A search of Scouras’ home revealed a Nazi flag, a Glock ghost gun without a serial number, six boxes of ammunition, and $70,000 in cash. Police also seized firearm parts and accessories, including scopes, pistol frames, and rifle lower receivers—leading to 12 charges of illegal firearm possession. Under Massachusetts law, each receiver is treated as a distinct firearm.

Additional charges include illegal possession of a large-capacity feeding device, threats to destroy a place of worship, and manufacturing firearms without serial numbers.

Authorities acted swiftly in response to rising antisemitic threats. A report from the Massachusetts Executive Office of Public Safety and Security warned that antisemitic crimes surged by 70%, with 119 incidents recorded, including vandalism, assaults, and intimidation.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)