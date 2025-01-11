DEVASTATING DISASTER: $125 Million Mansion Destroyed As LA Residents Demand Mayor Bass Resign

The devastating Palisades Fire in Los Angeles has destroyed an iconic $125 million mansion in Pacific Palisades, as anger over Los Angeles’ lack of preparedness and leadership spills over amidst a crisis that has ravaged tens of thousands of acres and left at least 11 dead.

The mansion, owned by Luminar Technologies CEO Austin Russell, was one of the most expensive homes in the area. Purchased in 2021 for $83 million, the luxurious four-story property featured 18 bedrooms, a retractable roof for stargazing, a temperature-controlled wine cellar, and a state-of-the-art swimming pool. The home, which was once listed for rent at $450,000 per month, also served as a filming location for a popular TV series. However, nothing remains of the property after the blaze, not even its two panic rooms.

The destruction of the mansion is part of the ongoing wildfires that have consumed more than 10,000 homes and buildings in the Los Angeles area. Nearly 130,000 residents have been evacuated as firefighters struggle to contain the flames, which have stretched local resources to their limits. Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) has stepped in to provide additional funding for firefighters, while Mexico has sent crews to assist with containment efforts.

Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass is facing fierce criticism for her handling of the crisis. A Change.org petition calling for her recall had amassed over 65,000 signatures as of Saturday morning. The petition accuses Bass of “gross mismanagement” for cutting $17.6 million from the Los Angeles Fire Department’s budget earlier this year and for being out of the country during the initial outbreak of the fires. Bass was attending the inauguration of Ghana’s president when flames began engulfing parts of the city.

“Families have been displaced, homes destroyed, and livelihoods shattered—yet Mayor Bass has been absent from the frontlines,” the petition reads, demanding a transparent investigation into the city’s disaster preparedness and response.

The controversy deepened after reports surfaced that Bass declined an offer of assistance from the New York Fire Department, which had been prepared to send firefighters to Los Angeles with travel costs covered by JetBlue – an easy missed opportunity to bolster strained firefighting efforts.

Meanwhile, California Governor Gavin Newsom – who is not off the hook for this historic disaster either – has expressed gratitude for international support, including Mexico’s contributions, and is working with FEMA to address the overwhelming scope of the disaster.

As investigations into the origins of the fires continue, Los Angeles Fire Chief Kristin Crowley confirmed that no evidence of arson has been found yet. However, operational failures have come under scrutiny, including reports of hydrants running out of water during the early stages of firefighting efforts.

