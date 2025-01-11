BDE: Petirah Of R’ Avraham Shimon Morgenstern, Brother Of Renowned Mashpia Rav Itche Meir

Lakewood Alerts regrets to inform you of the sudden petirah of R’ Avrohom Shimon Morgenstern Z”L over Shabbos in Lakewood. R’ Avrohom Shimon Z”L, a Brooklyn resident, was in Lakewood for a family simcha when he suddenly collapsed and was niftar. He was approximately 60 years old.

R’ Avraham Shimon was a brother of famed mashpia Rav Itche Meir Morgenstern shlit”a of Eretz Yisroel.

The levaya for R’ Avrohom Shimon Z”L is scheduled to take place at 11:00 AM on Sunday at the Gerrer Shtiebel in Boro Park, 5310 18th Avenue.

Baruch Dayan Ha’Emes.

