SAFETY ALERT: Popular NuGo Dark Chocolate Bars Recalled Due To Undisclosed Allergen Threat


Lifestyle Evolution Inc. has issued a nationwide recall for select lots of NuGo Dark Chocolate Chip and Dark Chocolate Pretzel nutrition bars due to the presence of undeclared milk. This poses a serious risk to individuals with milk allergies or sensitivities, as consuming these products could trigger severe or life-threatening allergic reactions.

The recall, initially announced on December 2, 2024, includes individually wrapped bars sold in 12- or 18-count multipacks. Affected products were distributed nationwide through retailers such as Amazon, Costco, Wegmans, and Giant Eagle, as well as online.

Recalled Products

  • NuGo Dark Chocolate Chip: Best By dates 12/21/2025 through 12/23/2025 (Item Numbers: 52101, 52102).
  • NuGo Dark Pretzel with Sea Salt: Best By dates 12/14/2025 through 12/16/2025 (Item Numbers: 52901, 52902).
  • NuGo Dark Multipack (Chocolate Chip & Pretzel): Best By dates 12/22/2025 and 12/23/2025 (Item Numbers: 52004, 52101, 52901).

The manufacturing codes are printed on the packaging and should be checked before consuming any products.

The recall was prompted by 11 consumer reports of allergic reactions. Tests confirmed the presence of milk, which was not listed on the product’s packaging. The company’s investigation into the issue is ongoing.

Consumers are advised to return affected products to the place of purchase for a refund. For additional assistance, contact Lifestyle Evolution Inc. at 1-888-421-2032 (Monday-Friday, 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. EST) or email [email protected].

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)



