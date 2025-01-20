Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
Search
Close this search box.

GAME OVER: Migrants In Mexico Seen Weeping As CBP One App Ends Parole Appointments


Images and videos have emerged of migrants in tears at the Paso Del Norte bridge after discovering that their appointments made through the CBP One app have been canceled. The cancellations follow an executive order signed by President Donald Trump, effectively ending parole appointments through the app.

The CBP One app, initially designed to schedule port inspections, was expanded to allow migrants to book appointments for parole into the United States. However, a notice on the U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) website now states:
“Effective January 20, 2025, the functionalities of CBP One™ that previously allowed undocumented aliens to submit advance information and schedule appointments at eight southwest border ports of entry is no longer available, and existing appointments have been cancelled.”

The executive order also terminates parole programs for Cubans, Haitians, Nicaraguans, and Venezuelans. Nearly 1.5 million migrants had been paroled into the U.S. under these programs, which are now officially discontinued.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)



3 Responses

  3. As much as we agree with the policy and agree that we must have secure borders, we must not allow ourselves to rejoice in others’ pain.

Leave a Reply


Popular Posts

BEYOND INHUMANE: Hamas Terrorists Taunted Released Captives With “Mementos” And Palestinian Necklaces

SEE THE MOVING FOOTAGE! Romi, Doron, Emily Reunited With family At Sheba Hospital

HaRav Dovid Yosef: “Feel As If Your Own Children Are Still In Gaza & Daven” [SEE VIDEO]

NETANYAHU: ‘An Incredibly Moving Day, The Whole Nation Embraces You [SEE VIDEO]

HAGARI: ‘We Cannot Forget That 94 Hostages Remain In Hamas Captivity [SEE THE VIDEO]

BACK IN ISRAEL! 3 Female Hostages Reunite With Their Mothers After Being Returned To Israeli Territory

Otzma Yehudit Leaves Gov’t; Religous Zionist Party To Remain “As Long As War Continues”

IDF Recovers Remains Of Oron Shaul Hy”d, IDF Soldier Killed And Abducted In Gaza During 2014 War

BD”E: Tragic Petirah Of Hayeled Alter Shulem Eliezer Dym A”H

WHO WAS IN CHARGE? Speaker Johnson’s SHOCKING Biden Revelation Sparks Questions Anew [MUST WATCH VIDEO]

Copyright © 2024 | The Yeshiva World. All rights reserved.               Designed and powered by The Jewish Content Network