GAME OVER: Migrants In Mexico Seen Weeping As CBP One App Ends Parole Appointments

Images and videos have emerged of migrants in tears at the Paso Del Norte bridge after discovering that their appointments made through the CBP One app have been canceled. The cancellations follow an executive order signed by President Donald Trump, effectively ending parole appointments through the app.

The CBP One app, initially designed to schedule port inspections, was expanded to allow migrants to book appointments for parole into the United States. However, a notice on the U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) website now states:

“Effective January 20, 2025, the functionalities of CBP One™ that previously allowed undocumented aliens to submit advance information and schedule appointments at eight southwest border ports of entry is no longer available, and existing appointments have been cancelled.”

The executive order also terminates parole programs for Cubans, Haitians, Nicaraguans, and Venezuelans. Nearly 1.5 million migrants had been paroled into the U.S. under these programs, which are now officially discontinued.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)