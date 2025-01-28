Randy Fine, Conservative DeSantis Critic, Wins Republican Primary To Replace Mike Waltz In US House

Florida state Sen. Randy Fine, a self-described “conservative firebrand,” won the Republican primary in the special election to replace former Rep. Mike Waltz in Florida’s 6th Congressional District.

Fine, who was endorsed by President Donald Trump, fought off challenges from two other Republicans in the race for the seat that includes Daytona Beach and communities south of Jacksonville.

Fine is known for his support of Israel and his efforts to restrict LGBTQ+ rights. He had been a key ally of Gov. Ron DeSantis before breaking with him over Fine’s accusations the governor wasn’t doing enough to combat antisemitism.

Fine will advance to the April 1 general election to face Democrat Josh Weil, a public school teacher from Orlando.

“This victory isn’t mine. It is Donald Trump’s,” Fine said Tuesday night from a special session on immigration in Tallahassee “It is first electoral win since Nov. 5. And Republicans overwhelmingly showed they remain committed to his agenda. And I can promise him — and every voter — no one will be more committed to his success than me. I’m ready to go.”

Weil beat businessman Ges Selmont in his uphill fight to flip Waltz’s old district, which includes Daytona Beach and communities south of Jacksonville. Weil has campaigned on a pledge to block Trump’s conservative agenda at a time when Republicans’ majority in the House is so slim, Speaker Mike Johnson has said “every single vote will count.”

The 6th District seat opened up after Trump tapped Waltz to be his national security adviser.

In the 1st Congressional District, Florida’s Chief Financial Officer Jimmy Patronis is seeking to win the Republican primary in the special election to replace former Rep. Matt Gaetz. Polls close in that race at 7 p.m. Central Standard Time.

Patronis was also endorsed by Trump.

(AP)