Beit Shemesh – Thousands of Chassidim gathered last night to celebrate the Chasunah of the grandson of the Kretzhnif Rebbe to the granddaughter of the Toldos Aharon Rebbe.

The grand celebration took place in the Heichal HaSimcha hall in the Har Tov industrial zone of Beit Shemesh, extending into the early hours of the morning. Thousands of participants, including leading Rabbonim, Admorim, and prominent public figures, attended the joyous occasion.

VIDEO & PHOTOS FOR YWN VIA SHUKI LERER