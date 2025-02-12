BLOCKED HYDRANTS, LOST LIVES: Firefighters Delayed By Illegally Parked Vehicles At Two Deadly NYC Blazes

In two separate deadly fires this week, New York City firefighters faced critical delays due to illegally parked vehicles blocking fire hydrants—costing them precious seconds in their battle to save lives. The FDNY is now urgently reminding the public that obstructing hydrants is not just a parking violation but a dangerous and potentially life-threatening hazard.

The first tragedy occurred on Sunday morning in Bay Ridge, Brooklyn. Flames tore through the third floor of a four-story apartment building on 80th Street at around 3:30 a.m., ultimately killing a 37-year-old man and leaving a woman and her 2-year-old daughter critically injured.

FDNY officials confirmed that firefighters encountered two SUVs illegally parked in front of nearby fire hydrants, delaying their efforts.

On Wednesday morning, another tragedy unfolded when a massive fire consumed two buildings, including a Buddhist temple, on Anthony Avenue in the Tremont section of the Bronx. Flames erupted just after 6 a.m., ultimately claiming the lives of two people found inside an adjacent residential building. One victim was pronounced dead at the scene, while the second succumbed to injuries at the hospital.

FDNY Chief John Esposito revealed that firefighters were hindered by a car illegally parked in front of the nearest hydrant, slowing their response.

“Seconds count when we are fighting fire, and that slows us down,” Esposito emphasized. “We’ve seen this now a couple of times in the last week throughout the city. We all know we should not be parking on fire hydrants.”

More than 150 firefighters battled the inferno, which was finally extinguished around 8:30 a.m. However, the delay in accessing the hydrant may have cost precious time in containing the deadly blaze.

FDNY Commissioner Robert Tucker did not mince words about the impact of these obstructions.

“This is a fatal fire, and there’s no doubt that the cars parked on the hydrants slowed our members from engaging in firefighting tactics,” Tucker said.

“Precious seconds are wasted when cars are illegally parked in front of fire hydrants, in a situation where every second matters. It is shameful that people would put their convenience over public safety. It is bigger than a parking violation – this is life and death. Your actions matter. Think before you make the decision to park on a fire hydrant.”

Firefighters were eventually able to control the blaze within an hour, but the delays may have contributed to the severity of the tragedy. The FDNY has since taken to social media to highlight the dangers of blocking hydrants, sharing images of the offending vehicles as a stark warning.

In response to these back-to-back incidents, the FDNY has ramped up fire safety education efforts, setting up community outreach programs in affected areas and distributing free smoke detectors. Officials stress that while parking in New York City is notoriously challenging, blocking fire hydrants is a reckless and dangerous act that can cost lives.

FDNY Chief John Esposito issued a clear warning to New Yorkers:

“We realize that parking is a problem, but blocking fire hydrants is just not something we want people to do. And it could be your house next.”

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)