DEVELOPING: Major Fire In Crown Heights; Hatzolah Treating Multiple Victims

Emergency personnel are on the scene of a major structure fire at 658 Eastern Parkway near Brooklyn Avenue in Crown Heights. The FDNY has requested a second alrm response, as Hatzolah are treating the victims.

The fire broke out around 10:20 AM in a private residence, with reports indicating multiple injuries. Some victims are said to be in critical condition.

Due to the severity of the incident, Hatzolah has dispatched additional ambulances from Williamsburg to assist in the emergency response.

Some of the victims are being transported to Cornell Hospital in Manhattan, while another patient is being transported to Staten Island University burn center,

Names for Tehillim will be published when they become available to YWN

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)