Ben Gurion Airport Expected to Remain Open Even If War With Iran Resumes

Ben Gurion Airport is expected to remain open even if fighting with Iran resumes, Channel 14 reported.

According to the report, the unprecedented decision is based on intelligence and operational assessments indicating the dramatic erosion of Iran’s missile-launch capabilities.

The report states that “the reason is the dramatic drop in Iran’s launch capacity: Operation Rising Lion opened with barrages of around 100 missiles, while Operation Roaring Lion began with barrages of dozens. But now the assessment is that Iran cannot launch large-scale barrages of more than a few missiles — perhaps ten or fifteen at most, but no more.”

These updated figures allow senior defense officials to consider an entirely different operational model from what was used in the past. “Unlike previous rounds of fighting, when the airport was closed immediately at the start of the campaign, this time Israel is considering keeping its gateway to the world open,” the report states.

The new approach reflects strong confidence in the IDF’s air‑defense capabilities and in the extensive depletion of Iran’s missile stockpiles and launch systems, reducing the immediate threat to central Israel’s runways.

As a result, Ben-Gurion is expected to continue operating, though security officials stressed that the decision will be continuously reassessed based on developments on the ground.

Israeli airlines are expected to continue operating flights, although most foreign carriers that recently resumed service to Israel will likely suspend flights again if war resumes.

(YWN Israel Desk—Jerusalem)