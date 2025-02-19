Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

SEE IT: World-Famous Chazan Nissim Saal Stuns Crowd at Trump’s Mar-a-Lago


Renowned Chazan Nissim Saal, known for his once-in-a-generation voice, captivated a packed audience at President Trump’s Mar-a-Lago last night with a stunning performance of Nessun Dorma, one of President Donald Trump’s favorite pieces. The famous aria from Puccini’s opera Turandot is celebrated for its powerful climax and emotional depth.

Saal’s rendition earned him a standing ovation from the enthralled crowd.

Fans will have another chance to experience his incredible talent at a major concert in Brooklyn on March 23.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)



