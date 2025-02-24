New Report: Cardiovascular Disease Remains Leading Cause Of Death In U.S.

Cardiovascular disease (CVD) remains the leading cause of death in the United States, with more than 940,000 Americans losing their lives to heart-related conditions in 2022, according to a new American Heart Association (AHA) report. The data underscores the growing burden of heart disease and stroke, which continue to surpass deaths from all forms of cancer and chronic lower respiratory diseases combined.

The AHA’s 2025 Heart Disease and Stroke Statistics Update revealed that 941,652 people died from cardiovascular causes in 2022, marking a slight increase from the 931,578 deaths reported in 2021. The report highlights coronary heart disease as the leading contributor, responsible for 39.5% of cardiovascular deaths, followed by stroke at 17.6%. Other contributing factors included hypertensive disorders (14%), heart failure (9.3%), and arterial diseases (2.6%).

On average, a stroke-related death occurred every three minutes and 11 seconds in 2022, while a heart attack struck someone every 40 seconds in the U.S., according to the AHA report. Furthermore, between 2017 and 2020, 48.6% of U.S. adults were found to have some form of cardiovascular disease, reinforcing concerns over widespread heart health risks.

While medical advancements have helped people live longer with cardiovascular diseases, risk factors such as high blood pressure and obesity continue to rise at alarming rates, the AHA warns. However, some positive trends have been noted, including a decline in tobacco use and greater public awareness of high cholesterol levels.

Dr. Keith Churchill, AHA’s volunteer president and an associate clinical professor at Yale School of Medicine, emphasized the importance of early prevention and equitable access to healthcare.

“Certainly, any medical or clinical therapy that can treat the risk factors that contribute to cardiovascular disease is essential,” Churchill said. “More importantly, we need to stop these risk factors in their tracks, keep people healthy throughout their lifespan.”

Despite medical progress, disparities in treatment and outcomes remain a significant concern, particularly among high-risk populations. Dr. Dhruv S. Kazi, a Harvard Medical School cardiologist, stressed that breakthrough therapies alone won’t be enough if they remain inaccessible to those most in need.

“The disparities in risk and outcomes call for tailored interventions among high-risk populations,” Kazi said. “Simply discovering breakthrough therapies isn’t going to be enough – we have to ensure that these therapies are accessible and affordable.”

While heart disease was once considered a death sentence, advancements in medication, early detection, and treatment options have allowed many individuals to live longer and healthier lives even after a cardiovascular event.

