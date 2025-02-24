Friedrich Merz, Germany’s New Chancellor, Reaffirms Strong Support for Israel and Jewish Community

Friedrich Merz, the newly elected Chancellor of Germany and leader of the CDU/CSU coalition, is wasting no time in demonstrating his unwavering commitment to the Jewish community and the State of Israel. Following his victory in the 2025 German elections, Merz has emerged as a staunch ally, emphasizing Germany’s historical responsibility to stand by Israel and combat antisemitism.

Merz’s dedication to these causes is not new. In October 2024, he played a pivotal role in pressing the German government to resume arms deliveries to Israel, a move that underscored his firm belief in Germany’s obligation to support the Jewish state. His actions have been met with appreciation from Jewish leaders and Israeli officials alike.

A vocal opponent of antisemitism, Merz has repeatedly stressed the importance of safeguarding Jewish life in Germany. His close relationship with Rabbi Yehuda Teichtal, the Rabbi of Berlin, exemplifies this commitment. The two have met on multiple occasions, fostering a bond of mutual respect. Each Chanukah, Rabbi Teichtal places a menorah at the CDU headquarters, a tradition Merz has embraced warmly. Last year, the incoming chancellor joined the menorah-lighting ceremony, offering heartfelt holiday greetings to the Jewish community in front of the glowing lights.

Following the CDU/CSU’s electoral triumph, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu personally congratulated Merz, praising the strong ties between their nations. “Germany and Israel share a deep and enduring partnership,” Netanyahu said in a statement. “I look forward to working with Chancellor Merz to further strengthen our friendship.”

Merz’s rise to leadership marks a continuation of his legacy as a reliable friend to the Jewish people. As he prepares to take office, his track record suggests that both Israel and Germany’s Jewish community have a steadfast advocate in Berlin.

