THIS SUNDAY: 44th Annual Siyum HaRambam in Crown Heights


The International Rambam Celebration Committee has announced that renowned speaker Rabbi YY Jacobson will be the guest speaker at the 44th Siyum HaRambam, set to take place on Sunday, 2 Adar 5785 (March 2, 2025), at the Bedford Union Armory in Crown Heights, Brooklyn.

Rabbi YY, renowned for his deep and profound insights and for captivating audiences of hundreds of thousands from diverse backgrounds across the globe, will deliver the keynote address alongside other prominent Jewish speakers and rabbis.

With just a few days left until the Siyum HaRambam, anticipation is growing as thousands prepare to attend this milestone and grand event at the Bedford Union Armory. Doors will open at 6:30 PM, with the main program running from 7:00 to 9:00 PM.

Eitan Katz will lead the crowd in heartfelt niggunim throughout the siyum, with joyous and uplifting dancing at the end of the event in honor of the start of Adar, following the Rebbe’s directive to increase in simcha during this special month and as befitting a siyum on Kol HaTorah Kula.



