EPA Chief Lee Zeldin Challenges Climate Alarmism, Takes Aim At Job-Killing Regulations

In what could be a major step toward dismantling burdensome climate policies, Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) Administrator Lee Zeldin has reportedly urged the Trump administration to reconsider a controversial Obama-era regulation that has served as the legal foundation for excessive environmental restrictions.

According to sources briefed on the matter, Zeldin submitted a recommendation to the White House calling for a reassessment of the 2009 “endangerment finding”—a ruling under the Clean Air Act that has been used to justify sweeping regulations on industries across the U.S. The recommendation, which has not yet been made public, aligns with the Trump administration’s ongoing efforts to eliminate unnecessary bureaucratic overreach.

The 2009 ruling, crafted under the Obama administration, labeled carbon dioxide and other greenhouse gases as a direct threat to public health and welfare, allowing federal agencies to impose stringent environmental mandates on businesses, power plants, and the energy sector. Critics argue that this ruling has been exploited by unelected bureaucrats to force radical climate policies onto Americans without proper legislative approval.

Zeldin’s recommendation follows an executive order from President Trump, issued on his first day in office, which directed the EPA to evaluate the legality and continued applicability of the endangerment finding.

“The endangerment finding is the linchpin of the federal government’s radical climate agenda,” said Steve Milloy, a former Trump transition adviser and longtime critic of climate alarmism. “If you pull this out, everything the EPA does on climate goes away.”

Trump signaled his support for cutting down the EPA’s bureaucratic stronghold during a Cabinet meeting Wednesday, stating that Zeldin informed him of efforts to reduce the agency’s bloated workforce. “A lot of people that weren’t doing their job, they were just obstructionist,” Trump said, reinforcing his commitment to trimming down excessive government waste.

Myron Ebell, a former Trump transition official and a leading skeptic of climate change extremism, praised Zeldin’s reported action. “The endangerment finding is the foundation for economically damaging rules that have hurt American workers and industries,” he said. “Its repeal would be a hard step, but a very necessary one.”

Predictably, environmental activist groups have lashed out against the proposal, with legal experts warning of a drawn-out battle in the courts.

“This would be a fool’s errand,” claimed David Doniger of the left-wing Natural Resources Defense Council, dismissing the idea that the EPA could challenge the ruling despite mounting skepticism over the accuracy of mainstream climate models.

Opponents argue that repealing the finding could undermine the regulatory framework that has been used to push President Biden’s Green New Deal-style policies. However, supporters of Zeldin’s move believe it is long overdue, calling the climate agenda a massive government power grab based on politically driven science.

Zeldin’s push to reconsider the endangerment finding aligns with the principles of Project 2025, a comprehensive blueprint advocating for a pro-growth, America-first approach to governance. The plan calls for reining in the administrative state, restoring energy independence, and putting an end to radical climate alarmism that has burdened American businesses.

Despite the left’s hysteria, facts remain: Climate policies imposed under the guise of protecting the environment have done little to curb emissions but have instead crippled industries, driven up energy costs, and imposed unnecessary red tape on job creators. By challenging the shaky legal foundation of these regulations, the Trump administration could deliver a decisive blow to the climate agenda that has prioritized government control over American prosperity.

While Democrats and their media allies continue to push doomsday climate narratives, Trump’s EPA is taking a bold step toward restoring economic freedom and putting power back in the hands of the American people. If Zeldin’s recommendation moves forward, it could mark a turning point in the fight against unelected bureaucrats dictating policy through activist-driven science.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)