Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NEIS IN ARUBA: 2 New York Avreichim Rescued After Vacation Turns Into Nightmare [VIDEO]


It was supposed to be a brief and relaxing getaway, a short escape to the sun-drenched shores of the Caribbean. But for two young avreichem from New York, their tropical vacation turned into a terrifying ordeal, as they vanished without a trace, setting off a frantic international rescue effort that ended in nothing short of a neis.

The two men had traveled to Aruba with a third avreich, eager to enjoy a few days of rest before returning to their daily routines. While one remained at the hotel, the others ventured out for an afternoon excursion, their spirits high as they embarked on their adventure.

Hours passed and the third avreich reached out to see where they were, but his calls and messages went unanswered.

Concern gave way to panic. Their friend, now gripped with fear, reached out to askanim, and within moments, the gravity of the situation became painfully clear—two young Jewish men were missing in the Caribbean Sea.

Chabad of Aruba says it was connected by Rabbi Dudi Farkas of Chabad of Olympia to Chaverim Of Rockland, which is renowned for its advanced search and rescue capabilities. Together, they sprang into action, working alongside local authorities to locate the missing men.

For three and a half agonizing hours, uncertainty hung heavy. Every possibility loomed large, every scenario played out in the minds of their loved ones. And then, in a miraculous moment, the Aruba Coast Guard spotted them adrift in the rough waters of the open ocean.

They were cold, wet, and exhausted. A lot more importantly, however, they were alive.

The men’s jet skis had capsized, leaving them stranded far from shore, battling the elements. Yet, against all odds, their tefillos were answered.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)



Leave a Reply


Popular Posts

TERROR: Person Shot By Palestinian Terrorist Near Ariel, Manhunt Underway [VIDEOS]

RAKING IT IN: El Al’s Revenue Soared To Stunning $3.4 Billion In 2024, Shattered Profit Records

HaRav Dov Landau Endorses Shidduch Crisis Solution in Meeting with Rav Uri Deutsch

Israeli Official: “Israel Is Working Toward Normalization With Lebanon”

Theatrics In The White House: Trump Advisor Claims Biden’s Oval Office Was A Fabricated Illusion

“Tsurkov Was Transferred To Iran,” Iraqi Official Claims As US Ramps Up Pressure On Iraqi PM

WATCH: Ben Shapiro Blasts Tucker Carlson’s “Bizarre And Twisted” Take On Middle East Conflicts

Iranian President Pezeshkian Defies Trump On Nuclear Program: “Do Whatever The Hell You Want”

WATCH: “The 1st Litvish Rebbe:” Uproar Over Song Sung By Thousands Of Bochurim At HaRav Sorotzkin’s Son’s Chasunah

NYC Mayor, NYPD Commissioner Visit Williamsburg Hatzolah [PHOTOS]

Copyright © 2024 | The Yeshiva World. All rights reserved.               Designed and powered by The Jewish Content Network