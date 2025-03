BORO PARK: Hagaon HaRav Shmuel Dovid Friedman Makes Siyum Yerushalmi [VIDEO & PHOTOS]

Hagaon HaRav Shmuel Dovid Friedman, made a Siyum on Talmud Yerushalmi on Sunday. Rav Shmuel Dovid is a major Talmud Chochm, a Baki B’Shas, has made numerous Siyumim on Shas, and is a Mechaber Seforim. He is also seasoned Daf Yomi Maggid Shiur.

The Siyum was made on Shushan Purim, and was made Lizecher Nishmas, Hagaon HaRav Chaim Kanievsky ZT’L, whose Yartzheit was on Shabbos.

VIDEO & PHOTOS BELOW BY HOLY SHOTS