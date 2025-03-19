200+ Jewish Service Members and Families Gather for Aleph Military Symposium [PHOTOS]

More than 200 Jewish service members and their families gathered in South Florida last week for the Aleph Institute’s 18th Annual Military Symposium and Training Conference. Held from March 5-9, the five-day event provided a rare opportunity for Jewish military personnel across all branches of the U.S. military to reconnect with their faith, strengthen their sense of mission, and gain valuable training to navigate the challenges of military life.

“For many of us, this symposium is more than just a conference—it’s a homecoming,” said Chaplain, Major Elie Estrin, USAF, Aleph’s military personnel liaison. “Military service can be isolating, especially for Jewish personnel. To be in a room filled with fellow Jewish troops, united by faith and purpose, is an experience that recharges and inspires us to continue serving with pride.”

The symposium combined rigorous military training with meaningful Jewish engagement, offering expert-led discussions, leadership development, and strategic sessions tailored to the unique needs of Jewish service members. Attendees had the opportunity to connect with military chaplains, senior officers, and community leaders, ensuring they had the tools and support to balance their professional and religious commitments.

“It is an honor to support these courageous men and women,” said Rabbi Aaron Lipskar, CEO of the Aleph Institute. “Their unwavering commitment to both G-d and country is inspiring, and Aleph is dedicated to ensuring they have the resources, guidance, and support they need—both in their service and in their spiritual lives.”

Participants were privileged to hear from a distinguished lineup of speakers, including Medal of Honor recipient Col. Jack Jacobs, USA (Ret.); Lieutenant General Michael S. Cederholm, USMC; Chaplain, Maj. Gen. Trent Davis, USAF; Chaplain (Brigadier General) Jack Stumme, USA, Deputy Chief of Chaplains; Major General Boris Krementskyi, Ukrainian Air Force Attaché to the U.S.; CAPT Royi Sela, Israeli Navy; Mrs. Kathy Roth-Douquet, CEO and founder of Blue Star Families; Mr. Ken Fisher, CEO of the Fisher House Foundation; and Mr. David Oxfeld, CCO of the Miami Marlins.

The conference kicked off with a barbecue on Wednesday night and warm greetings on Thursday from Rabbi Lipskar; Rabbi Sanford Dresin (CH COL, USA Ret), Chaplain Endorser; and Chaplain Estrin, setting the stage for an impactful weekend. Throughout the event, participants engaged in in-depth discussions on maintaining moral clarity during deployments, managing PTSD, sustaining spiritual resilience in challenging conditions, and navigating religious observance in the military. Workshops covered practical topics such as Halachic parameters in warfare, keeping kosher on base, creating Jewish community within the military, and maintaining strong family ties while serving.

One highlight was a gripping keynote by SSgt Boaz Hochstein (IDF Ret.), founder of Restart Global, as he shared his incredible story of resilience after being critically wounded in combat. Thursday night’s awards ceremony, led by CSM Sam Yudin, honored exceptional chaplains and lay leaders, preceded by a captivating musical performance by MU1 Michael Bogart, USN Ret.

For many service members and their families, the Aleph Military Symposium is the cornerstone of their year–often their only chance to connect in person with fellow Jewish military personnel. As CH (CPT) Eitan Lessing, Battalion Chaplain at Schofield Barracks, Hawaii, reflected: “As an active duty chaplain, I receive continuous professional education, but this event is the only time when the training is tailored to the unique challenges we face as Jewish chaplains.”

Beyond the formal training, the symposium offers a profound sense of community. “While the sessions are invaluable, the time we spend together is just as important,” Lessing added. “My family and I are often far from any semblance of a Jewish community, so being able to gather once a year, share our stories, and experience Shabbat with such a warm civilian community is irreplaceable. I can’t imagine my year without the symposium—it gives me the energy to return to the fight, bringing Torah and Mitzvot to our Jewish service members.”

The event also featured an expanded Military Spouse Track, highlighting the resilience and sacrifices of service members’ families. As one military spouse shared: “This year’s Symposium exceeded all of my expectations. From the incredible people I met, to the meaningful topics of discussion, every aspect of the event was truly inspiring. Thank G-d, the connections I made here will give me the strength to continue supporting my spouse as a proud military wife!”

The conference culminated in an unforgettable Shabbat experience, where participants gathered for a traditional Friday prayer service and festive dinner. It was a powerful opportunity for everyone to connect on a deeper level with those who truly understand the unique challenges faced, forging lasting bonds that went far beyond the uniform. Shabbat ended with a beautiful Havdalah ceremony, led by a group of inspiring Jewish cadets from West Point, which quickly transformed into an uplifting celebration of song and dance.

At the end of the symposium, participants returned to their bases spiritually, emotionally, and professionally rejuvenated, already anticipating the next reunion.

Photo credit: Yisroel Teitelbaum/Aleph Institute

To learn more about the Aleph Institute, visit www.aleph-institute.org. To learn more about Aleph’s military programs, visit www.alephmilitary.org.