TRAGEDY STRIKES LAKEWOOD: Infant Niftar After Being Mistakenly Left In Vehicle


A heartbreaking tragedy has shaken the Lakewood community, as a 4-month-old infant was niftar after being accidentally left in a vehicle near 5th Street and Princeton Avenue on Tuesday afternoon, leaving residents in shock and mourning.

Hatzolah of Central Jersey responded swiftly to the scene shortly before 1:30 PM, where paramedics worked tirelessly to save the child’s life. The infant was urgently transported to Monmouth Medical Center Southern Campus in Lakewood, but despite all efforts, the child was tragically Niftar.

Details surrounding the incident remain limited at this time. Additional information, including levaya arrangements, will be shared with the tzibbur as soon as they are made available.

Baruch Dayan HaEmmes…

