FLATBUSH: Petirah Of Rabbanit Helen Yedid A”H, Mother Of HaRav Meyer Yedid

YWN regrets to inform you of the petirah of Rabbanit Helen Yedid a”h, the esteemed wife of Chacham Yom Tov Yedid zt”l, the last Chief Rabbi of Aleppo, Syria. A true isha chashuva, she stood as a pillar of strength beside her illustrious husband, playing a pivotal role in leading and preserving the kehilla in Aleppo through turbulent times.

In 1980, the Yedid family emigrated to the United States with their nine children, where they built a vibrant Sephardic community steeped in Torah, chesed, and mesorah. The Yedid name has since become synonymous with harbotzas haTorah and acts of tzedakah, with Rabbanit Helen a”h at the heart of it all, instilling these values in her children and grandchildren.

Her youngest son, Rav Meyer Yedid shlit”a, Rosh Yeshiva of YDE, and Rov of Shaarei Zion in Flatbush, often credits his mother as the driving force behind his Torah accomplishments. She personified the strength and wisdom of the Nashim Tzidkaniyos who uphold Klal Yisroel, dedicating her life to the needs of her family and community with unwavering emunah and dignity.

Rabbanit Yedid a”h was approximately 93 years old at the time of her petirah. The levaya will take place on Wednesday (today) 5:30PM at Magen David on 67th Street, with kevurah in Eretz Yisroel.

Yehi Zichrah Baruch.

